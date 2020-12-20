Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,575,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,581,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $1,017,315.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Laszlo Kopits sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $982,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,766.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $107.72 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,589.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

