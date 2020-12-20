Insider Selling: Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Director Sells 31,443 Shares of Stock

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $356,878.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CSBR opened at $11.41 on Friday. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a PE ratio of -87.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Champions Oncology by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

