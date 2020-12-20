Insider Buying: QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (ASX:QVE) Insider Buys A$65,310.00 in Stock

QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$65,310.00 ($46,650.00).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$46,150.00 ($32,964.29).

On Monday, November 9th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 33,025 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$29,359.23 ($20,970.88).

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 90,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$77,850.00 ($55,607.14).

On Wednesday, October 28th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 80,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.86 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$68,640.00 ($49,028.57).

On Tuesday, October 6th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 13,626 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$11,309.58 ($8,078.27).

On Monday, September 21st, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$40,150.00 ($28,678.57).

On Friday, September 18th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$40,400.00 ($28,857.14).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.78.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX)’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About QV Equities Limited (QVE.AX)

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

