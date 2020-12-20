Insider Buying: Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) CEO Acquires 42,000 Shares of Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) CEO Michele Ciavarella purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $159,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,971.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michele Ciavarella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Michele Ciavarella purchased 58,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $175,160.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Michele Ciavarella purchased 78,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $226,980.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Michele Ciavarella acquired 73,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $152,570.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Michele Ciavarella acquired 21,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

