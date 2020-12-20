Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00.

Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

