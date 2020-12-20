Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was down 5.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 1,162,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 513,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Specifically, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 173,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,438.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Inovalon alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INOV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Inovalon by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Inovalon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth $51,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.