Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Sells $47,700.00 in Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Inovalon by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.