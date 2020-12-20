INO COIN (INO) Achieves Market Cap of $742.93 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00017552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $742.93 million and approximately $413,417.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00147789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.00774118 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00177400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00374781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00076583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120334 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

