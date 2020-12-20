Injective Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.33 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00012695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $44.75 million and $14.33 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00146775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.00783273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00171890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371145 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00076575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00118384 BTC.

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,848,790 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

