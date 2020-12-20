Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:IBA opened at $43.04 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

