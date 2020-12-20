indaHash (IDH) Trading Down 24.2% This Week

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One indaHash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, indaHash has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. indaHash has a total market cap of $424,005.79 and approximately $680.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

indaHash Profile

indaHash (CRYPTO:IDH) is a token. It launched on November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

