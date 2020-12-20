Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $410.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Illumina from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $330.57.

ILMN opened at $366.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.62 and a 200-day moving average of $341.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total transaction of $37,851.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,032.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $10,640,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 626.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

