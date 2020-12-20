ILCOIN (ILC) One Day Volume Tops $225,956.00

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 8% against the dollar. ILCOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $225,956.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, FreiExchange, C-CEX and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002808 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002128 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006927 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 311.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002773 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000141 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN Profile

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,550,983,907 coins and its circulating supply is 597,287,487 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24, FreiExchange, CoinExchange and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

