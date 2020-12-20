IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Head to Head Review

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IF Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $31.79 million 2.19 $4.24 million N/A N/A Ottawa Bancorp $14.99 million 2.91 $1.94 million N/A N/A

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp.

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 14.10% 5.54% 0.63% Ottawa Bancorp 12.51% 3.88% 0.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of IF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IF Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. As of September 13, 2019, it operated a network of seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Champaign, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; multi-family, non-residential real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

