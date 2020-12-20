Idle Hits Market Cap of $4.26 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Idle has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $4.26 million and $1.41 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle token can currently be purchased for $6.36 or 0.00027111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00140897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00746099 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00169085 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00375510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00120898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00075268 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,813 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

