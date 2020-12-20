Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 10.6%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 42,610,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 17,654,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDEX shares. ValuEngine lowered Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $473.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

