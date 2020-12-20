Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 10.6%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 42,610,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 17,654,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDEX shares. ValuEngine lowered Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $473.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.15.
Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.
