Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.89

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.15. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 203,650 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The brand management company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 4.22% of Iconix Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.