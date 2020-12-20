iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Up 6.9%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $7.94. 1,928,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 744,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.69.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

