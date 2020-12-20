ICE ROCK MINING Reaches Market Cap of $649,605.62 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One ICE ROCK MINING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 125.7% against the dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $649,605.62 and approximately $42,304.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00144796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.82 or 0.00780633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00169701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00374190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00119058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00074469 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s genesis date was October 9th, 2017. ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 tokens. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

ICE ROCK MINING Token Trading

ICE ROCK MINING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICE ROCK MINING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICE ROCK MINING using one of the exchanges listed above.

