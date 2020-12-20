I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0810 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $3,851.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.17 or 0.00470725 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002519 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.58 or 0.01819542 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000065 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 18,583,750 coins.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

