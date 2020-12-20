Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.13

Shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and traded as high as $41.80. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 2,097 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71.

About Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

