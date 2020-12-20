HyperDAO Market Capitalization Tops $3.52 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $12,686.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00145882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.22 or 0.00778001 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00175059 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00370041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00075926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00118048 BTC.

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,413,037 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

