Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

