Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Peter Sears Sells 3,132 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $72.89 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,883,000 after buying an additional 74,265 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 61.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

