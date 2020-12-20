HUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One HUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $246.69 million and approximately $72.43 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00369340 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 247,058,308 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.