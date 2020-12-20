Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)’s (HBM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a C$10.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.88.

TSE HBM opened at C$8.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -14.86. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$9.54.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.100228 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

