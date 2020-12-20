HTMLCOIN Trading Up 4% This Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 4% higher against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $4,180.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinExchange, C-Patex and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

