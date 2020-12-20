HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $137.05

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.05 and last traded at $135.73, with a volume of 18963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get HOYA alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.