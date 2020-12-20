Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.
Several brokerages have commented on HOOK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
HOOK stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $256.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.