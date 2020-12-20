Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several brokerages have commented on HOOK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

HOOK stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $256.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.