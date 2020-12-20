Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered Hess from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lowered Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.17.

NYSE HES opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. Hess has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $71.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.4% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Hess by 37.5% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 9.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

