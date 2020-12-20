HEROcoin Market Cap Tops $626,777.48 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $626,777.48 and approximately $100,705.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 139% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00141945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00749805 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00170343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00378383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00121876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00075285 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

