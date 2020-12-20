Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Trading Down 6.5%

Heritage Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGBL)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 916,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average daily volume of 79,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Heritage Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $106.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 17.16%.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 32,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $61,677.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,311,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,130.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 27,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,536.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,311,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,577.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 937,507 shares of company stock worth $1,648,852. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heritage Global stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Heritage Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

