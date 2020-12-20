Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $12.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.54. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

