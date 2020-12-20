HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Main First Bank upgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

