HEICO (HEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51.

Get HEICO alerts:

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $1,507,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $651,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEICO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.