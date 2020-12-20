HEICO (HEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51.
In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $1,507,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $651,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.
HEICO Company Profile
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
Recommended Story: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.