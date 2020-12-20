Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.91.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.