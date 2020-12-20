Head-To-Head Survey: Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) and The Competition

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KDNY) is one of 778 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Chinook Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chinook Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinook Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Chinook Therapeutics Competitors 7589 20568 38752 1577 2.50

Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.15%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 29.95%. Given Chinook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chinook Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chinook Therapeutics $17.26 million -$82.37 million -3.70 Chinook Therapeutics Competitors $1.94 billion $220.32 million -3.24

Chinook Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chinook Therapeutics. Chinook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinook Therapeutics -215.80% -112.72% -21.36% Chinook Therapeutics Competitors -3,661.65% -191.78% -31.64%

Risk & Volatility

Chinook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chinook Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chinook Therapeutics competitors beat Chinook Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. Its product candidates include BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a Phase Ib trial for IgA nephropathy; and CHK-336, a preclinical development candidate for an undisclosed ultra-orphan kidney disease, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington.

