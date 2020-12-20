Head to Head Contrast: AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) vs. Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and AMCI Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 4.64% 5.87% 4.51% AMCI Acquisition N/A -0.14% -0.13%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ultralife and AMCI Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A AMCI Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of AMCI Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of AMCI Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultralife and AMCI Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $106.79 million 1.00 $5.20 million N/A N/A AMCI Acquisition N/A N/A $2.87 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than AMCI Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Ultralife has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMCI Acquisition has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultralife beats AMCI Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About AMCI Acquisition

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

