Head to Head Comparison: SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) versus UniCapital (OTCMKTS:UCPC)

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) and UniCapital (OTCMKTS:UCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SWK and UniCapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWK 29.63% 7.14% 6.46% UniCapital N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SWK and UniCapital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWK 0 0 1 0 3.00 UniCapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

SWK currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.36%. Given SWK’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SWK is more favorable than UniCapital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SWK and UniCapital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWK $30.75 million 6.20 $23.83 million $1.66 8.98 UniCapital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SWK has higher revenue and earnings than UniCapital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of SWK shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of SWK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of UniCapital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SWK beats UniCapital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. The company, through its subsidiary, SWK Advisors LLC, offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The company also engages in the pharmaceutical development, formulation and manufacturing, and licensing business through the Peptelligence platform. Its product pipeline includes Ovarest, an oral leuprolide tablet to treat endometriosis; and Tobrate, an oral tobramycin tablet for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About UniCapital

UniCapital Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in October 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

