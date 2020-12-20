Head-To-Head Comparison: Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nikola and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Nikola has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nikola and Greenkraft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 1 4 3 0 2.25 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nikola presently has a consensus price target of $34.43, indicating a potential upside of 101.57%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nikola and Greenkraft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Greenkraft $430,000.00 6.71 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Nikola has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenkraft.

Summary

Nikola beats Greenkraft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

