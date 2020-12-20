Head-To-Head Comparison: Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) & MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY)

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) and Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Medley Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medley Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Medley Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A Medley Management $48.84 million 0.10 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Medley Management.

Risk & Volatility

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medley Management has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Medley Management shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Medley Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Medley Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Medley Management -13.19% -0.13% -17.43%

Summary

MAN GRP PLC/ADR beats Medley Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc. is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc. was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

