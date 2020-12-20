Head to Head Comparison: LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) & Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LDK Solar and Maxim Integrated Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 10.54 $654.69 million $2.26 38.25

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LDK Solar and Maxim Integrated Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxim Integrated Products 1 14 2 0 2.06

Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus price target of $67.53, suggesting a potential downside of 21.89%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Maxim Integrated Products 30.03% 39.85% 18.51%

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

