Happycoin (HPC) Price Tops $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00461646 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002536 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002509 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.01721118 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 94.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

