Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $1.14. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 300,585 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HNRG shares. ValuEngine raised Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 297.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,924 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.64% of Hallador Energy worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

