Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.47. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 195,849 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 37.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 190.0% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

