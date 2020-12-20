Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,190 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,029,000 after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,862,000 after acquiring an additional 176,663 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 718,914 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 233.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,687,000 after acquiring an additional 496,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $336.10 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $346.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.03 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.43.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

