Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,915 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 56.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,867 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 98,346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,960 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra raised Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.