Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.7% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $384,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of SHI stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.74. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $31.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

