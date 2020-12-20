Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $266,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $104.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $105.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.