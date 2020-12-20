Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 102,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,873 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 248.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

